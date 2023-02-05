Union budget is like running behind mirage

-Seminar by business and banking representatives

Aurangabad: The budget presented recently by the Central government is like running after mirage, breaking away from the harsh reality. The Russia-Ukraine war, the worldwide great recession-like environment and its impact on the Indian economy have been conveniently ignored. An attempt has been made to please the traditional voters keeping the next elections in mind, said experts in a seminar organized by representatives of the banking and business sector.

In a seminar organized by the Banking Education Training Research Academy in Cidco on Saturday, former director of Bank of Maharashtra Devidas Tuljapurkar said that the budget has announced changes in the Reserve Bank of India Act and Banking Regulation Act, but the government has kept silent about the details. It has become clear after the Himachal Pradesh elections that the issue of old pension schemes to new employees will be a key issue in the upcoming elections.

The government kept silent about this issue. Special provisions, or schemes, were expected for the agricultural sector, but there was none. The real question is whether we should live in the mirage of dreams like the five trillion dollar dream of the Indian economy, doubling of farmers income, smart city and now Amrit Kal. Jagannath Kale, Rajendra Devale. Uttam Bhakere, Piyush Birhade and others were present.

Disappointment for the business sector

The budget was not presented considering traders as the focal point. This budget was a disappointment for the trading and business sector, said Ajay Shah, senior vice president of CAIT.