Union minister Athawale pledges support for Maratha reservation

Vows to engage with state leadership to expedite resolution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "We have been supporting the Maratha reservation movement since the days of Panther, and we stand by you in this movement as well," said, Ramdas Athawale, the national president of the Republican Party of India (RPI) and union minister of state for social justice.

Athawale arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city from Delhi on Wednesday evening to meet with hunger striker Manoj Jarange and villagers at Antarwali Sarati. The visit was prompted by the recent incident of lathi attacks on Maratha protesters at Antarwali.

During the meeting, he expressed unwavering support for the villagers and their cause. During the meeting, Athawale stated his intention to engage with the chief minister and deputy CM to expedite a solution to grant reservation to economically disadvantaged Marathas. Condemning the violence, he assured that he would discuss the withdrawal of cases filed against the demonstrators with deputy CM and home minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Athawale departed for Mumbai by flight on Thursday morning. Regional president Baburao Kadam, Marathwada president Milind Shelke, district president Sanjay Thokal, city president Nagraj Gaikwad, and others were present.

Jarange demands Kunbi certificate

In the meeting, Jarange raised concerns about the issuance of Kunbi certificates in Vidarbha and North Maharashtra to Maratha individuals. He highlighted that in Marathwada, many people possessed records of Kunbi on their nirgam Utara.