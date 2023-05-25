Union minister Dr Karad meets Dawoodi Bohra community in the city

Aim to promote collaboration and development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, recently met with senior officials from the Dawoodi Bohra community in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to promote collaboration and foster dialogue on areas of mutual interest and collaboration.

The minister was warmly received by Moiz Wajih, representative of the leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. During the meeting, Dr Karad appreciated the Dawoodi Bohra community's longstanding commitment to social welfare and exemplary contributions to the city. He also underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between government representatives and community organisations in addressing shared challenges and further enhancing the wellbeing and development of society.

Adnan Baugwala, local PR coordinator for the Dawoodi Bohras said, “We’re grateful to have hosted the union minister at our community centre. This visit reflects the commitment of both the government and the Dawoodi Bohras to work together for the betterment of our city.”

“We discussed avenues for collaboration in areas of healthcare, education, environment, business and social welfare,” Baugwala added.

Over 400 families reside in the city, with the majority of them being entrepreneurs and businessmen engaged in the trade of hardware and building materials, manufacturing, IT and architecture, among others.