Union opposes employee recruitment on contract system

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Bhimshakti Employees union opposed the appointment of new employees on a contract basis in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu).

It may be noted that 436 employees are already working on a contract basis for the past 20 to 22 years. The administration is appointing some more contractors to hire employees than regularising their jobs. The office-bearers of the Bhimshakti Employees union submitted a memorandum to the registrar.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the university administration gave promises in writing and orally, but, never fulfilled them. These employees are being denied justice. “The strength of contract-basis employees is already high. So, why new employees are being recruited,” the union office-bearers said. union president Kiranraj Pandit also threatened to launch an agitation if the appointment is done.