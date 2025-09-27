‘Unity in diversity, cultural richness, flood disaster in M’wada’ seen in Shobhayatra

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unity in diversity, cultural richness of the country, natural disasters in Marathwada like flooding were seen in the Shobhayatra (procession) taken out in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) campus on Saturday morning as part of the three-day Central Youth Festival (CYF).

As per tradition, the Shobhayatra was taken out before the inaugural ceremony of the CYF today.

The subjects like the ‘Indian Constitution is Our Pride,’ ‘Plant and Preserve Trees to Protect the Environment’ and ‘Avoid Flood Disasters’ were also reflected in the procession. Out of the 20 participating groups, five presented depictions of the hardships faced by people due to the heavy rains.

The procession started in the morning from the full-sized statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (Y-Corner). Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar flagged off the procession. Colourful balloons were released into the air.

The colleges which participated in this cultural procession are as follows: Bamu Departments, MP Law College, Matsodari College-Ambad, Bhanudasrao Chavan College, Government College of Arts and Science, Jawahar College-Andur, Shikshan Maharshi Dnyandev Mohekar College, Ankushrao Tope College- Jalna, Sant Ramdas Swami College-Ghansawangi, Deogiri College, KSK College, Swatantryaveer Savarkar College, Rajesh Tope Pharmacy College, Model College-Jalna, Foster B.Ed. Colleg and Madhavrao Patil College- Murum.