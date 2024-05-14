Universal High School records 100% result
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 14, 2024 11:55 PM2024-05-14T23:55:02+5:302024-05-14T23:55:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Universal High School students excelled in the CBSE Class X Board Examination 2024 scoring 100 per cent result.
Students who brought laurels to the school are:
Aalouki Jadhav, the school topper (96%), Shruti Deokar (95.4 %) and Rudransh Kathar (94.6%). Twenty per cent of students scored 90% and above marks; 64 % of students scored 75% and above marks and all
scored 60% and above marks.
Jesus Lall, chairman of Universal High School, and director Pinky Pujara appreciated the principal Seema Gupta, staff and students for their good work.