Universities, colleges employees to agitate

Aurangabad: Members of Maharashtra Rajya Vidyapith and Mahavidyalayeen Karmachari Kriti Samiti, a State non—teaching staff members of universities and colleges union have threatened to agitate in February if their different demands including pending salary, assured career progress scheme, salary as per the recommendations of Seventh Pay Commission.

State unit vice-president of the union Dr Kailas Pathrikar submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor and registrar stating that different issues of non-teaching staff members from non-agriculture universities and colleges have been pending on higher and technical education ministry level for the past three years.

Dr Kailas Pathrikar said that the problems of the employees were not solved despite many memoranda were submitted and meetings and agitations in the three years.

A joint action committee’s meeting was organised on January 6 to discuss the pending issues and agitation. The unions' leader decided to start the agitation on February 2 by boycotting examination work.

Union leaders Parvat Kasure, Prakash Akde, Ravi Bhingare, Anil Khamgaon and others signed the memorandum. Deputy registrars Dilip Bharad, Dr Vishnu Karhale, Sanjay Kawade, S G Shinde, Shakil Rampure and others were present.