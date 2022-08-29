University closes PG courses in 19 colleges

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

The members of the Academic Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to close postgraduate courses and additional divisions of other courses in 19 colleges.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that a decision to shut down PG courses and additional divisions in 19 colleges was taken today.

According to details, the university started conducting an academic audit of colleges to improve the education standard. A total of 480 colleges were affiliated with Bamu while 401 of them submitted a proposal for the evaluation.

The university completed an academic audit of 218 colleges. A proposal to renew the affiliation of 218 colleges was approved. A total of 55 colleges out of 401 have not completed five years duration. The university started inspection of these 55 colleges.

The inspection of 21 colleges was completed and they were found lacking infrastructure, facilities and teaching staff.

The action was taken against 19 colleges while the hearing of the remaining two colleges will be held soon. The colleges were given permission for the remaining on the condition that they would fill vacant posts of principals and teachers in two months duration.

Retired professors can be appointed principals on condition

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that retired professors can be appointed principals up to the age of 65 as per the rules and regulations of the university.

34 more colleges likely to face music

A total of 34 colleges are likely to face action of closure. The VC said that 34 colleges have not undergone inspection despite frequent reminders. “The colleges should get inspected through the university committee in seven days, other, they face action of de-affiliation.

The administration took action against 19 colleges while the remaining two will face it next week

The names of colleges which face action are as follows; Dr Abdul Kalam Urdu Senior College (Sultanpur), Dr A P J Kalam College of Arts and Science (Undangaon), Shaikh Ahmed College for Women (Harsul), Bhaurao Ubale Senior College (Dahegaon), Arts and Science College (Lohgaon), Rajkunwar College of Banoti, Rajkunwar College of Pimpla, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj College (Jalna), Dr Mohammed Badruddin Senior College (Jalna), College of Arts, Commerce and Science (Walsaungi), Vaijinathrao Akat College (Partur), Savitribai Phule Women’s College (Jafrabad), Shri Shivaji College of Arts, Commerce and Science (Vizora), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj College (Osmanabad) and Shantaram Lomte Senior College (Salgara, Tuljapur).