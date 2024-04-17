University Electoral Literacy Club formed in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has formed the university-level Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) to create awareness about voting among school and college students.

It may be noted the Lok Sabha elections are being held in the State in different phases. The Election Commission wants to create awareness about voting among people specially young boys and girls and enhance the voting percentages. A meeting of the Joint Board of Vice-Chancellors was held in Mumbai recently. In the meeting, the vice-chancellors were instructed to form ELC.

So, the Bamu administration formed the Club which will have one president and three members. Dr Satish Dandge, a professor from Public Administration Department was appointed its president while the names of Dr Shuja Shaker (head, Political Science Department)- member, Dr Sonali Kshirsagar (director, National Service Scheme)-member secretary and Dr Nandita Patil (Law Department)-member. Under the initiative members of the college level can be made from from students.

ELC serves as plateform

The ELC serves as a platform made to engage school and college students, as well as individuals in villages, through captivating activities and hands-on experiences to raise awareness about their electoral rights. The clubs are established in all educational institutions with the objective of promoting awareness and ensuring the active participation of youth and future voters, who constitute the pillars of Indian democracy. ELC aims at strengthening the culture of electoral participation among young and future voters. The main objective of ELC is to promote awareness of the ‘Right to Vote’ among students, faculty members and the community at large.