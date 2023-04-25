University employees to get arrears of 58 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There is good news for hundreds of non-teaching employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University as they will get the arrears of 58 months as per the implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

It may be noted that the State Government implemented the pay panel’s recommendations a few years ago. However, the employees of the public universities and granted colleges did not get arrears of 58 months.

The non-teaching staff union members staged time and again in the universities including Bamu for their seven demands including arrears of 58 months, restarting the recruitment process, and Assured Career Progression Scheme. Implementation of the pay commission to the remaining employees.

R B Sinha, Ajay Deshmukh, Milind Bhosale, Dr Kailas Pathrikar, and Sunil Dhivar from Maharashtra State Universities and Colleges Employees Joint Action Committee pursued the matter with the Government.

The Government in its recent Cabinet meeting accepted the four demands of the employees. One of the demands is issuing arrears of 58 months. The union office-bearers held discussions with the deputy chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in February. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department and office-bearers of the union were present for the meeting.

There are 777 approved posts of non-teaching employees while 30 per cent of them are vacant. Also, nearly 300-400 employees are working on a contract basis.