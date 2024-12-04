University Ex.Registrar Patodekar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr. Balbhim Marutirao alias B. M. Patodekar (84, Rachnakar Colony), ex-registrar of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, passed away on Wednesday due to old age. His funeral procession will begin at 9 am on Thursday from his residence, and the last rites will be performed at the crematorium in Banewadi.

Dr. Patodekar started his career in the United States Information Service (US Embassy) in Mumbai. During this time, he completed his doctoral thesis on "The Impact of Buddhist Philosophy Outside India." In 1981, he was appointed registrar of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, where he took strong actions to address corruption and ineffective administration. Despite pressure from the then Education Minister, he exposed many irregularities within the university. He remained closely connected to the Marathi literary movement in Marathwada throughout his life and contributed to various newspapers and journals. His short story collection, Anubandh, is well-known. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.