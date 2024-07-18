University-level NSS awards to be distributed today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 18, 2024 11:20 PM2024-07-18T23:20:03+5:302024-07-18T23:20:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The University level National Service Scheme (NSS) awards will be distributed in a programme to be held at the main auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on July 19.
Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the ceremony while Ajay Shinde (regional director of NSS, Maharashtra and Goa) will be the chief guest while Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade will be the guest of honour.
The dignitaries will present the university-level NSS awards for the
academic year 2021-22.
Later, a workshop for programme officers will be held and a draft of the annual plan for the academic year 2024-25 will be discussed. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and NSS director Dr Sonali Kshirsagar appealed to all to attend the programmes.