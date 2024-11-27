Unknown vehicle hits motorcycle, one dead

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcycle rider died on the spot after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Lasur Station Junction on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Vaijapur Highway on Tuesday at 10 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Vitthal Anna Tupe (35, Babhulgaon Budrukh, Vaijapur). Vitthal was travelling to his village on his motorcycle (MH 20-GW 3051) after purchasing insecticide for ginger crops in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The vehicle struck him from behind near Lasur Junction, causing instant death.

Police handed over his body to his family on Wednesday morning after a post-mortem. His last rites were performed at 11 am. He is survived by his wife, two children, parents, a brother, a sister-in-law and two sisters. A case has been registered against the unknown vehicle driver at the Devgaon Rangari Police Station.