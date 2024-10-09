Unknown vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian

Chhatrapati Smabhjajinagar

An unknown vehicle struck a young pedestrian in front of the Fire Brigade office on the Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway, resulting in his death on tuesday night

The deceased has been identified as Aslam Kadu Sheikh ( Pimpalwadi Pirachi, Paithan). According to police reports, Sheikh was walking home on the Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway around 8.15 pm, when he was hit hard from behind by a speeding unknown vehicle near the Fire Brigade office, causing him serious injuries. The police quickly arrived at the scene and, with the help of local residents, took him to the government hospital in Paithan, where he was declared dead by doctors. His funeral took place at the village cemetery at 1 pm on Wednesday. He is survived by his mother, father, wife, brother, two daughters, and a son. A report regarding the accident has been filed at the MIDC Paithan police station.