Unseasonal rain claim three lives in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three people were killed and four others were injured due to lightning strikes in Marathwada during unseasonal rain on Friday night. Lightning incidents were also reported at seven places killing livestock.

One person each died in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani and Hingoli districts. Among the injured, all four are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Four small and 27 large animals were killed due to unseasonal rain in various districts. Initial reports said that there was no damage to the crops. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar received 8.9 mm of rain. Jalna 4.9, Parbhani 0.5, Hingoli 0.1, Nanded 4.9, Beed 0.3, Latur 8.9 and Dharashiv 0.6 mm of rain have been recorded. Cloudy weather prevailed all over Marathwada on Saturday.