Unseasonal rains cause huge crop losses in region

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The entire Marathwada region is facing the danger of unseasonal rains causing huge crop losses. On the other hand, the employees of the revenue department are on strike and hence the process of pathnames of the crop losses has hamperred.

The meteorological department has declared an orange alert (heavy rains) on Thursday and Friday. Hence, harvesting wheat, grams, and other crops would cause severe losses in the region. This is for the first time in the past five years that an orange alert has been declared in the month of March.

On Thursday, the division received 5.7 mm of rainfall till the evening and 3.8 mm in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Heavy rains were experienced in almost all parts of Marathwada. On Thursday, an orange alert was declared in 13 districts of the state, while there will alert in 9 districts on Friday. On Saturday, there will be cloudy weather, the meteorological department predicted.

Crop losses on 6,000 hectares of land estimated

In the first week of March, unseasonal rains caused losses of crops on 3,500 hectares of land in Marathwada. Now, the rains are experienced for the past two days, which caused the losses of crops on 2,500 hectares. As the revenue officers are on strike, the real figure of losses was not reported.