Unseasonal rains damage crops on 3500 hectares of land in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The unseasonal rain that had lashed the whole region for the last three days has destroyed standing crops on 3,500 hectares of land. The rainfall recorded in the eight districts of Marathwada is 2.5 mm. Meanwhile, one person died of lightning in Hingoli, apart from 19 animals from the region.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 1,000 hectares of dry crop land (Jirayat); 2,055 hectares of irrigated land (Bagayat) and orchards developed on 17 hectares of land were reported damaged due to the sudden rainfall. Besides, seven animals from the city, seven from Jalna, three from Nanded and two from Hingoli districts have died of the natural calamity.

It may be noted that there was heavy rainfall in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts and the former has recorded a large number of crop damage.

The loss of standing crops of wheat, onion, grams and orchards is more than 33 per cent. The farmers have been shocked over the loss of standing crops in front of their eyes.