Unseasonal rains surprise citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city experienced unexpected showers on Thursday afternoon. The downpour, concentrated in half the city, brought a welcome respite from the heat. Areas like Beed Bypass, railway station, Begumpura and Gulmandi received light rain. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 0.2 mm rainfall.

While the maximum temperature remained at 38.4°C, the rain caused a 2°C drop in mercury reducing the minimum temperature to 26.4 degrees Celsius. Meteorologist Srinivas Aundhkar predicts more pre-monsoon showers in the coming days, followed by a dry spell between May 17 and 22. The arrival of the East Monsoon is expected later this month.