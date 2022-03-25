Unused vehicles in Zilla Parishad premises

Aurangabad, March 25:

The premises of Zilla Parishad (ZP) has become home to old defective four wheelers from the past many years. Since these vehicles are not usable, the question arises as to why the premises are not cleaned by selling them as scrap.

Four wheelers are provided to the officers, chairman, deputy chairman and committee chairpersons of various departments of the ZP for touring the rural areas. Vehicles have to be repaired continuously after 15 years of use. However, repairing the vehicle continuously is unaffordable and the vehicle is unusable, according to RTO rules. It is the responsibility of the administration to sell such vehicles through scrap auction and to buy a new vehicle. But as the issue is being neglected, the ZP has become home to several old four wheelers. These vehicles are also used for dumping garbage. However, no action is being taken by the ZP.