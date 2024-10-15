Upgradation of Garware Stadium top priority for CSMC

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chattrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration had decided last year to construct a 21-storey administrative building on the top of the Majnu Hill. Accordingly, a site was designated in the city development plan. However, for now, this proposal has been set aside as the administration has vowed to upgrade Garware Stadium to international standards.

The then municipal council building was situated in Town Hall area. Later on, the status was elevated and the municipal corporation was established in 1982. Two large buildings were constructed here using an expansion model, but both buildings are now becoming inadequate. The search for a site for a new administrative building has been ongoing for many years.

The then-administrator, Astik Kumar Pandey, decided to build the administrative building on a site in the Shahanurmiyan Dargah area on a BOT basis, acquiring the land for the municipal corporation by paying the developer several crore rupees. Following this, the current administrator, G Sreekanth, decided to construct a new building in the Majnu Hill area. Accordingly, the project management consultant (PMC) was appointed for the construction of a 21-storey administrative building on a site admeasuring 28 gunthas. The municipality has published a notification in the gazette and sought suggestions and objections from the citizens.

Funding Issues

Constructing the administrative building will require significant funding. Currently, the financial situation of the municipal corporation is dire. It needs to take a loan of Rs 250 crore for the Smart City Mission projects and Rs 822 crore for a new water supply scheme. The municipal administration is currently in debt. As such, the decision regarding the administrative building has been set aside for now, said the administrator. Priority is being given to developing Garware Stadium as an international stadium, and the administrative building could be constructed in the future at any time, said the administrator.