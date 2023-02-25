Urban Development, Revenue departments to get independent orders on renaming city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the sources are to be believed, the state’s Urban Development Department (UDD) and the Department of Revenue (DoR) are expected to receive independent notification regarding the renaming of the city on Monday. The local administrative sources underlined that after receiving the order the state government it will start the process of changing the new name.

The General Administration Department (GAD) will forward the details highlighting the journey of changing the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad to the Central and State Governments on Monday. Later on, the UDD will alert the municipal corporation and municipal councils of both districts to change the new names in their respective jurisdictions. It will enclose the notification encouraging the government and semi-government offices to make changes in their official correspondences and records. The local municipal corporation hopes to receive the orders on Monday.

Meanwhile, the district administration also expects to receive an order from the additional chief secretary of the Department of Forest and Revenue on Monday.

Central Government Offices

The Central Government will make independent correspondence with its offices regarding name changes by the Airport Authority of India, Department of Post and Department of Railways.

No confusion

There is no room for confusion. The notification has been issued regarding the change in the name of the city as well as the district. The deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has mentioned clearly on social media, said the union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Karad. The guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre also confirmed that the name of the whole district has been changed. The district collector Astik Kumar Pandey said that he will be able to speak on the issue after receiving the fresh notification only.