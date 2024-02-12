Urdu Reading Programme conducted to train teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 'Urdu Reading Programme was held at Ajanta Hall of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) recently to train the teachers in reading.

Teachers from every block of the city participated in this training programme. All these participants will offer their services as 'Reading Ambassadors' in their blocks to make the Urdu Reading Programme a success.

The Urdu Reading Programme is being implemented jointly by UNICEF, the Regional Academic Authority (RAA) of the city and Pratham Books to encourage students of classes I to VIII in all Urdu schools in the State to read.

Director of RAA Dr Sunita Rathode, DIET Principal Vaishali Kamble, Dr Vishal Tayde, Dr Rajesh Chaudhary, and Dr Ujawwal Karawande attended the training program to encourage the participants.

Project coordinator Khwaja Moinuddin, Mohammed Riyaz, Zakir Hussain, Dr Syed Abdul Quader and others guided the teachers and offered their services to make the program successful