U.S Consulate invites suggestions from citizens!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The citizens, especially those Internet savvy, hailing from the Tourist capital of Maharashtra, are nowadays witnessing a pleasant experience.

A Facebook post, posted on behalf of the U.S Consulate General (Mumbai), has caught their attention and it has become the talk of the town, for the last few days.

The two posts read that U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey will be visiting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Hence which places should he visit? and what food should he try and where?

The first post bearing a photograph of Mike Hankey and Bibi ka Maqbara in the background appealed to the citizens to recommend which iconic landmarks should be visited during his trip.

The second post appeals to the citizens to recommend which regional delicacy he should try during the trip.

According to an alert citizen and tourist expert, this is a good sign that a diplomat of such high calibre is attracting the participation of citizens before his visit to the city. Besides, it will also encourage the citizens to recommend visiting myriad iconic landmarks and savour staple food or delicacies of different cultures.

He pointed out that a couple of days ago, the Consul General, had visited the iconic Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai during the holy month of Ramzan and enjoyed delicious sandaal - a traditional iftar desert. Hence the next stop on the Consul General’s travel itinerary is Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Hence the citizens and those citizens staying in different corners of India and the world are thrilled to see these couple of posts on social media.

Meanwhile, communication with the U.S. Consulate (Mumbai) could not be made as the office gets closed in the evening and the answering machine maintains to wait for the operator.