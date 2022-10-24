US delegates tours district for two days

The district collector Astik Kumar Pandey welcomed the US Mission delegates on their arrival in the city. The meeting between them had detailed discussions on myriad topics including the forthcoming G20 Summit and the role of Aurangabad as a host in it; Smart City Mission works; implementation of Kham River Rejuvenation; Green Mobility (e-vehicles); Tourism and Industrial progress in and around the district.

The Smart City Mission officials Arpita Sharad and Aditya Tiwari along with the deputy collector Sangeeta Sanap enacted as the liasoning officers to the US team.

Boxxxxxxxx

World heritage sites impressed her

The delegates arrived in the city on Friday. On the first day, they visited Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort and Bibi ka Maqbara. On Saturday, they visited Ajanta Caves and then left for New Delhi on Sunday. The Head of the Diplomatic Mission was impressed on seeing the world heritage Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves. She expressed hope of revisiting the city during the G20 summit again. The team was accompanied by Z plus security. Hats off to our urban and rural police for playing a vital role in maintaining the security arrangements.