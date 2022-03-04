US nationals ride 'Tuk Tuk' from A'bad to Jaipur

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 4:

They are four in numbers. They hail from different families, age groups and locations in the United States (US), but the urge to enjoy and Explore India got them united and encouraged to take an adventurous trip from Aurangabad (tourism capital of Maharashtra) to Jaipur (cultural capital of Rajasthan) through Delhi's famous tuk-tuk (e-autorickshaws).

The names of explorers are George Marvin Milner (75 years), Ashley Brandon

Bollinger (46), Isaac Hoff (43) and Kyle Brandon Severance (36). George is a mechanical engineer, while the remaining three are information technology (IT) professionals. They arrived in Delhi (India), a couple of days, and

reached Aurangabad by air (on March 3) to start their tour.

Says the septuagenarian George Milner, " The autorickshaw (tuk-tuk) is the successful mode of transportation in India. We all are adventurous, therefore, we chose to select this e-vehicle. I wanted to experience the vibrant culture,

traditions and colours of India. The auto ride helps me to enjoy every bit of the moment while driving the vehicle. The proposal has thrilled us and the enjoyment will be doubled on this leisure trip."

Adds Isaac Hoff," We landed in India - the land renowned as Unity in

Diversity. It was our maiden visit to the historic city. The 'tuk-tuk' enables us to stop anywhere, do whatever we want (like having tea, snacks or meals) or buy the local art and handicraft items and things we loved and proceed further. We saw the stupendous caves at Ellora and are curious to visit Ajanta Caves."

Says Ashok Kumar (Unwind India), " Through three vehicles the team toured Daulatabad Fort and the world heritage Ellora Caves today. They enjoyed it a lot, stopped at different places on the way to take photo snaps and returned by evening. They will be travelling a distance of 2,000 km (Aurangabad to Jaipur). They will leave for world heritage Ajanta Caves tomorrow morning."

The president of the Travel Agent Association of Aurangabad (TAAA) Ashutosh Badwe underlined," Such initiatives will help give a push to our tourism industry which was undergoing a recession for the past couple of years. We all hope the situation recoups sooner like it was earlier so that we could serve domestic and international tourists in the city with all our zest."

Tour programme (March 4 to 18).

The tour itinerary includes Aurangabad, Ajanta, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Indore, Bhopal, Sanchi, Chattarpur, Khajuraho, Orchha, Gwalior and Jaipur. The US nationals will participate in Holi celebrations in Jaipur

(on March 18). They will halt in Delhi for a day and leave India on March 20. The foreigners will be accompanied by a team of professional auto-riders during the tour.