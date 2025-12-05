US pushes back, BJP’s friendship with Russia comes to fore…!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Currently in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once strongly opposed Russia during the Soviet era. At that time, then prime minister Indira Gandhi was criticized for being aligned with Russia, as BJP’s ideology was largely pro-America. However, the situation has changed now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is indirectly invoking the 1971 India-Russia friendship treaty. With the US pushback, the BJP government’s closeness with Russia has come to the forefront, criticized senior journalist Kumar Ketkar.

Ketkar was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Marathwada Bhushan Award Ceremony’ organized by Mahatma Gandhi Mission on Friday morning. At the event, comrade Dr. Bhalchandra Kango and senior historian Dr. Prabhakar Deo were honored with awards. The dais included chairperson P. M. Jadhav, chancellor of MGM Ankushrao Kadam, and Dr. Sapkal, among others.

Ketkar praised the awardees, saying Dr. Kango searches for humanity in people, while Dr. Deo discovers divinity in stone through his artistry. He also remarked on the current atmosphere of concern in the country. Though the ruling central government opposes Mahatma Gandhi, it realizes that Gandhi’s ideals are unmatched in India and the world. Thus, even amidst opposition, they must invoke Gandhi’s name. He added, wittily, that perhaps in a few years, Gandhi’s photo might be removed from currency notes and replaced by Nathuram’s photo, but by then, their rule may not last.

Putting people at the center

“There are currently two approaches in the country. One is to do everything for profit, even using people for profit. The other is the approach where all global events are for the benefit of humanity. Hence, the individual must be the focal point, as emphasized by Mahatma Gandhi, Marx, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Our work follows this principle,” said comrade Dr. Bhalchandra Kango.

True history revealed through sculpture and architecture

“The real history of Marathwada is understood through inscriptions and sculptures. In the 8th to 10th centuries, there were female writers who wore contemporary attire and carried purses. Society was progressive, which is why claiming that Marathwada was backward is incorrect. To understand true history, one must study inscriptions, sculptures, and architectural works,” said Dr. Prabhakar Deo, senior historian.

Dr. Prabhakar Deo and Pratibha Deo receiving the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Marathwada Bhushan Award’ from senior journalist Kumar Ketkar, MGM chancellor Ankushrao Kadam and other dignitaries on behalf of Mahatma Gandhi Mission.