Use art as force to raise problems of society: Arvind Jagtap

“Many problems being faced by society are still answerless. Young artists should make their art a force to raise the issues and problems,” Arvind Jagtap, prominent writer and poet.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) being held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus on Sunday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided while noted actress Urmila Kanetkar was the guest of honour.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, and director of Students Development Board Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar were also seated on the dais.

Arvind Jagtap said that the nature of CYF changed with the pace of time. “Artists get exposure because of new technology. Youths should learn to live in reality than mobile’s world of illusion.

We, should not just feel proud of our mother tongue but also use it to express our anger or happiness,” he said. He urged youths to develop their image and enhance their talent rather than moving around leaders.

Real artist takes shape through CYF: Urmila Kanetkar

Noted actress Urmila Kanetkar-Kothare said that a youth who digests defeat in the youth festival becomes a real artist. “Social media has two sides. One should accept the positive side and develop one’s personality. One should do creative work than surfing and search on Internet,” she added.