USF and Endress Hauser join hands, computer lab for beneficiary girls inaugurated

Aurangabad, Aug 4: Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) Aurangabad Chapter inaugurated the Computer Lab at its office in CMIA Building, on Wednesday. The project was made possible due to the support of Endress Hauser Flowtec India Pvt Ltd. K Kumar Managing Director, Smita Bhartiya CFO, and Manoj Patil Head Business Development were present.

The world is moving at a tremendous pace towards digitalisation, automation and robotics To prepare Shalinis (beneficiary girls of the USF) for these challenges, they will be educated in Computer Skills in Hardware as well as Software at the full-fledged Computer Lab. Twenty mentors and two alumni attended the programme.