USF provides digital edn with Cosmo Foundation
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 3, 2023 06:55 PM 2023-07-03T18:55:02+5:30 2023-07-03T18:55:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cosmo Foundation in collaboration with Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) organised Basic Computer Familiarity – A Certificate Course ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Cosmo Foundation in collaboration with Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) organised Basic Computer Familiarity – A Certificate Course for Shalinis of Gangapur, Aurangabad at Cosmo Computer Laboratory of government schools of Ambelhol, Turkabad, and Gajgav village.
Since its initiation on June 15, full-fledged classes were conducted by Cosmo Foundation team. The importance of acquiring digital skills in day-to-day life and the use of technology to excel in knowledge and growth was highlighted. The parents appreciated the efforts by two organisations.