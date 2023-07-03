USF provides digital edn with Cosmo Foundation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cosmo Foundation in collaboration with Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) organised Basic Computer Familiarity – A Certificate Course for Shalinis of Gangapur, Aurangabad at Cosmo Computer Laboratory of government schools of Ambelhol, Turkabad, and Gajgav village.

Since its initiation on June 15, full-fledged classes were conducted by Cosmo Foundation team. The importance of acquiring digital skills in day-to-day life and the use of technology to excel in knowledge and growth was highlighted. The parents appreciated the efforts by two organisations.