USF session on menstrual cups

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar held a workshop on menstrual cups to educate their shalinis about hygiene and safety. Compared to sanitary napkins, menstrual cups are eco-friendly, reusable and durable, which highly reduces the cost one has to bear. USF felicitator Dr Veena Panat explained beautifully the pros of the cup.

Cups were also distributed to the shalinis giving them an opportunity to try them without hesitation and fear.