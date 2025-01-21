USF session with Geetanjali Kirloskar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Geetanjali Kirloskar, a distinguished leader and industrialist, conducted an engaging and motivational interactive session at CIMA, attended by Shalinis, the beneficiaries of Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF).

With her insights on leadership, resilience, and innovation, Kirloskar inspired the Shalinis to dream big and pursue their aspirations with determination and creativity. She emphasized the importance of facing challenges head-on, cultivating strong leadership skills, and maintaining a positive mindset in all endeavours.

The Shalinis enthusiastically participated in the discussion, taking away valuable lessons and practical advice to unlock their potential and explore diverse opportunities. This impactful session left an indelible mark, empowering the attendees to strive for excellence and make meaningful contributions in their personal and professional journeys.