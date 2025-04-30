USF social drive: Change through sustainability and service

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shalinis, the beneficiaries of Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF), took part in a diverse array of activities that fused environmental responsibility with compassion-driven community service.

Textile recycling at Ecosattva TRF

Shalinis visited the Textile Recovery Facility (TRF) of Ecosattva Environmental Solutions. The participants donated reusable clothes and gained valuable insights into textile recycling.

Eco-friendly Holi workshop

USF organized a hands-on workshop on creating natural, skin-safe colours using flowers and herbs at the Matoshri old age home. Shalinis shared thoughtful presents with elderly residents.

Himayat Baugh and Gogababa Tekdi plogging drive

While jogging through the lush garden paths of Himayat Baugh, the girls collected litter ranging from plastic to paper waste.

Meals with dignity

Shalinis visited Guruvarya Lahuji Salve Arogya Kendra under supervision of Hedgewar Hospital, where they packed 100 nutritious tiffins for elderly individuals without family support which was distributed in slum areas.

Through hands-on experiences, Shalinis are not only learning about sustainability and service but they are also living it.