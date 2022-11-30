Utkarsh Panel dominates in Senate-Graduate polls

Aurangabad: The counting for the first phase election votes of Senate-Graduate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was completed on Wednesday morning after 45 hours.

There were 10 seats in Graduate Collegium including five for the reserved category. Out of the total registered graduates, 50.75 per cent (18,400) voters turned out to exercise their franchise.

The continuing began at 10 am on Monday and continued till Wednesday morning. The five candidates of the reserved category were declared winners on Tuesday afternoon while the announcement of the victory of all general category candidates was made on Wednesday morning.

There were 53 candidates in the fray for these seats. Of them, 29 candidates were from the general group while the remaining were from the reserved category. One seat was each from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Nomadic Tribe, Other Backward Class and Women’s category. Sunil Magre, Sunil Nikam, Subhash Raut, Poonam Patil and Duttatray Bhange won the elections from the respective reserved categories.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presented the certificate to the winners. The counting was held in three shifts round the clock. A team comprising 40 officers and employees pressed into the service of counting in each shift.

Deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Prashant Amritkar, Dr Chetna Sonakmble, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar and Dr Anand Deshmukh were observers for the election.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dr Suresh Gaikwad, Dr Satish Patil, Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Mustajeeb Khan and others monitored and guided the counting of votes.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the teachers, officers, employees, police personnel and media cooperated on all levels from voter registration to the counting process. “The counting was completed in a transparent and undisputed manner. The elections remaining collegiums will be held in the same manner,” he hoped.

Box

Voting of winners

A total of 18,400 votes were polled while 16,472 were declared valid votes. The figure of valid votes is 1968. The quota of victory in the first preference round was 2,746 votes. However, Dr Narendra Kale and Shaikh Zahoor Khaled were declared winners in the 12th and 18 rounds of second preference votes. Bharat Khairnar (2,676 votes), Yogita Patil (2,173) and Haridas Somvanshi (1727 votes) who could not complete the quota, were declared victorious after 24 rounds.

Box

Voting figure of defeated candidates

The voting figures of the first round and further rounds of the remaining candidates are as follows; bracket indicates total votes; Sambhaji Bhosale-first round vote--957 (1448), Ramesh Bhutekar-890 (1216), Laxman Navle-719 (850), Vijay Pawar-721 (840), Ashish Navandar-465 (614), Tukaram Saraf-449 (524), Prakash Ingle-401 (527).

The candidates who were eliminated in the first round are as follows; Chandrakant Chavan (356), Amar Kadam (236), Pankaj Bansode (287), Sunil Jadhav (201), Sunil Gavit (125), Bhagwat Nikam (118), Pandit Tupe (102), Parmeshwar Waghmare (99), Hanumant Gutte (94), Amol Shingte (85), Pankaj Bansode (227), Sunil Kade (37), Santosh Dhupe (31), Suchita Ingle (29), Nitin Fande (21), A Tadvi (15) and Vilas Sarkate (nine).

Box

Utkarsh Panel dominates

There were two main panels in the election for the ten seats. The first was Utkarsh Panel while the other was Vidyapith Vikas Manch (VVM). A total of nine candidates from Utkarsh Panel emerged victorious while a candidate from VVM won the election.