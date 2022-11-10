Utsav Gifts and Home Decor inaugurated

Aurangabad

Utsav Gifts and Home Decor, a 2,400 sq. Feet air-conditioned showroom was inaugurated by Vijaya Arole in the city recently. Vasant and Anjali Aarole, an industrialist couple from the city has started the showroom at Patanjali Mall, Kokanwadi Signal, Railway Station Road in service of the citizens. Attractive and affordable toys, gifts, and home decoration articles are available.

Toran, artificial flowers, flower pots, flower bunch, flower sticks, bonsai, kundi, soft toys, soft dolls, key chains, key stands, murals, gifts, digital photo frames, touch frames, Gods and Goddesses idols, silver-gold idols, Vastu and feingshui articles, wall clocks, wall arts, ladies purses, hand bags, wallets, perfumes, birthday decoration, party decoration, return gifts, mugs, sippers, water bottles and other articles are available in various varieties ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 10,000.

The citizens are giving good response to the showroom. The online and home delivery facility is also available. An attractive discount is given on the first purchase. Presently, the inauguration festival is going on and a discount of up to 50 percent is given. Hence, the customers should take advantage of this opportunity, said the directors.