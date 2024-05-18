V R Scholarden School students excel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of V R Scholarden School (VRSS) performed excellently recording 100 per cent result in the class X CBSE examination. VNSP Mandal's trustees, director Dr Bipin Rathod, Ritu Rathod, headmistress Sudha Ghodke and the staff congratulated the successful students. Yash Deshpande (93.4℅) and, Rohit Thote (91.2℅) were among the school toppers.