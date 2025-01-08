Vacancy of over 2000 posts disrupts functioning of CSMC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The backlog of vacant positions in the municipal corporation is steadily increasing, with the number of vacant posts reaching as high as 2,288. In 2025, many more officers and employees are set to retire, further exacerbating the situation. Some departments are heavily reliant on retirees to fill the gap, and the number of contractual staff and officers is also growing rapidly. Notably, there are many hurdles in the recruitment process for permanent employees.

Considering the number of vacant positions, the government approved a new staffing pattern for the municipal corporation six years ago. Despite this, the recruitment process has been delayed. Recruitment for 124 positions took place a year and a half ago, but 15 of those young recruits resigned. In the second phase, the municipal corporation had announced plans to fill 267 positions, but no progress has been made on that front. Currently, the civic administration is preparing a list of candidates for these positions. The recruitment process will begin in April, said the sources.

Box

Status of vacant positions

Grade-Sanctioned posts-existing personnel-vacant posts

I-143-34-109

II-122-24-98

III-1659-543-1116

IV-3280-2316-965

Total-5204-2917-2288