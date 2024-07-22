Vacant PG seats to be filed through ‘Samarth’ portal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The vacant seats of postgraduate courses in the main campus and sub-centres departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) through the Samarth portal.

The university started the admission process for the first-year courses in 55 departments of both campuses in June under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. Bamu conducted a faculty-wise common entrance test (CET) for the PG admissions.

The result of the CET was declared. The admissions were given on the basis of the merit list. The merit lists were prepared on the basis of marks obtained in graduate courses and CET scores.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, chairman of the admission committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, its members and deputy registrar Krishna Dabhade implemented the admission process. The seats remain vacant mostly in humanities and social science subjects.

Admissions for vacant seats will be made through the e-Samarth portal of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Krishna Dabhade said that those departments that received admission less than their intake could inform the University Network Informatics Centre (UNIC) through department heads' login for student registration. The departments will have to confirm the admissions.

The PG-affiliated colleges implemented the admission process before the university departments. So, more students took admissions to colleges than university departments. Bamu administration had no planning to attract the students towards its courses.