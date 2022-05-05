Vaccination camp at Chaitanya Valley

Aurangabad, May 5: Chaitanya Valley International School organised a Covid vaccination camp for its students (Class 6 to 10) in collaboration with the Primary Health Centre, Golatgaon, sub-centre Karmad recently. As many as 44 students received their first/second vaccine doses. Director Satish Tupe said, “Children have been waiting to get themselves vaccinated and it pleases me to organise the vaccination drive for them.” Nagraju K L and Bhausaheb Tupe congratulated the principal and staff for their efforts.

The students with consent from their parents/guardians, pre-registered themselves to get their slots booked for vaccination. They were separated in classrooms to avoid crowding in accordance with COVID protocols. Dr Sheetal thanked the government health authorities for providing support. The parents appreciated the efforts taken by the school.