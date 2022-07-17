Vaccination increased due to free booster dose

Aurangabad, July 17:

The corona vaccination was getting a lukewarm response from the residents as the government charged the third booster dose for the persons between the age group of 18 to 59. Now, the government on the occasion of the platinum jubilee of independence has made the booster dose free again till September 30, 2022. Hence, the residents are crowding at the vaccination centres to avail the doses since Friday. In the past two day, 3,442 persons have taken booster doses in the district.

The number of corona patients in the district are on a rise for the past few days. In the list of positivity rate, Aurangabad stand second in the state.

With the increase in the number of patients, the response for the vaccination has also increased. The persons who had taken first and second doses were reluctant for the booster dose as they had to pay for it. Barring the health employees, frontline workers and senior citizens, the rest of the citizens were charged for the booster dose. Now, this dose has been made free till September 30 and hence people are crowding to the vaccination centres now.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has started 48 vaccination centres,where 1,358 persons took doses on Friday and 2,084 on Saturday, the sources informed.