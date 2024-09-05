Vaibhavi Agale’s documentary gets State level prize
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 5, 2024 11:15 PM2024-09-05T23:15:02+5:302024-09-05T23:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The documentary made by Vaibhavi Agale, a student from Vivekanand College on water conservation received State level first prize.
The Higher and Technical Education Department is implementing a campaing ‘Conservation of Natural Resources and Water Saving through Youths.’ A green club was formed in each college under the campaign. A documentary made by Vaibhai won first prize on the district and State level in the documentary contest.
College principal Dr D R Shengule, vice principal Dr T R Patil, Green Club coordinator Sharmista Thakur and others guided her for the State-level competition.