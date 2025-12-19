Vaidya academy marks 25 years with silver jubilee event

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vaidya Academy, established 25 years ago, will mark its Silver Jubilee Year with a celebration on Wednesday, 24th December 2025, at 4:30 PM at the SFS Ground, Jalna Road.

The program will include a Felicitation Ceremony for past-year students, the formal launch of the Silver Jubilee Year, and a book release authored by founder of the Academy, Dr. Dhananjay Vaidya.

Students, parents, alumni, and well-wishers have been invited. Alumni from the first batch of 2001 to current students are expected to attend. The Academy has requested former students, including those living outside the city or abroad, to plan their travel in advance.

Parents and well-wishers are also encouraged to share the announcement so that all batches receive the invitation. The event aims to mark the 25-year journey of the institution and bring together its extended community.