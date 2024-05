Vaidya Academy students excel in CBSE 10th exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Continuing the tradition of 24 years, the students of Vaidya Academy recorded excellent results in the CBSE Class 10 examination. Fifteen students secured more than 95 percent marks. They are: Shaili Gadekar 98.8% (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Sharanya Gupta 97.8 (Ludhiana), Arjavee Pathak 97.4% (Pune), Kangana Gupta 97% (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Harshil Panchal 97% (Mumbai), Tanusha Chaurasia 96.6% (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Divyanka Moon 96.6% (Chandrapur), Sharwari Bhagwat 96% (Mumbai), Siddharth Nair 95.8 (Sharjah, UAE), Arohi Kalushe 95.6%, Varad Pawar 95.4%, Poorva Karande 95.4%, Riddhi Sahuji 95.2%, Amit Kharat 95.2%, Srinivas Shivnikar 95% (all Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). Thirty-nine students scored more than 90% marks. Students from Gulf countries, Pune, Mumbai, Osmanabad, Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab were obtaining education online.