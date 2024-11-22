Vaijapur vote counting begins Saturday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The vote counting for the Vaijapur constituency will begin at 8 am on Saturday at Vinayakrao Patil College. Counting will take place across 14 tables, with results expected after 26 rounds. The Election Department has appointed 200 staff members for the process. Postal ballots will be counted first.

Under the guidance of Returning Officer Dr Arun Zarhad and Assistant Returning Officer Sunil Sawant, the administration is set to count votes from 353 centres. Dr Zarhad held a meeting on Friday to issue instructions for the process. CCTV will record the entire procedure. The meeting was attended by key officers, including Bhalchim, Shrikrishna Venikar, naib tehsildar Suraj Kumavat, Hemant Usir, deputy CEO Sathe, education extension officer Manish Divekar and Jitendra Chapane.

Security measures

A total of 100 police officers and staff, including CRPF, SRPF, and state police, will secure the Vinayakrao Patil College campus during the vote-counting process. This includes 20 officers for the safety and smooth conduct of the event.

Photo Caption:

Preparations for vote counting are underway at Vinayakrao Patil College, Vaijapur.