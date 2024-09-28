Valedictory ceremony of ‘Morality’ campaign today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The valedictory ceremony of the ‘Morality is Freedom’ campaign organised by the Ladies Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) will be held at Imperial Lawn, near KatKat Gate, from 2 pm to 5 pm on September 29 for exclusively for women. The prizes for the writing competition will be distributed by esteemed dignitaries during the event. Zameer Quadri, Vice President of JIH State unit will be the chief guest for the programme and Salman Mukarrami (city organizer of JIH) will provide valuable insights. A drama based on moral teachings will be performed by girls and members of the Ladies Wing of JIH which has urged the women of the city to attend this event.