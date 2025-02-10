Valentine’s week sparks floral frenzy in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With just three days left for Valentine’s Day, the city’s flower market is witnessing a massive surge in demand, as vendors sell over 4,000 roses daily. From deep reds to soft pinks, whites, and yellows, the marketplace has transformed into a floral paradise, where emotions are expressed through petals.

This year, major supplies are arriving from Bangalore, Shirdi, Akola, and Bhusawal, but an unexpected trend is stealing the spotlight sunflowers are gaining popularity. More couples are choosing these golden blooms, symbolizing warmth, loyalty and admiration. Catching on to the shift, local farmers have planted sunflowers exclusively for Valentine’s Week, ensuring love shines as brightly as the sun-kissed petals.

Red roses dominate: Over 14,000 Sold in top shops

Despite emerging trends, roses remain the undisputed symbol of love. Leading florists have already sold over 14,000 red roses, with sales expected to cross 15,000 by February 14. "On Rose Day alone, I sold around 5,000 roses. Red roses always lead the sales, and this year is no different," said Ramesh Pandit, a local florist. Red roses cost Rs 20-Rs 30 per piece, while pink, white, and yellow varieties are priced between Rs 40-Rs 50.

Luxury blooms and creative surprises

For those looking to make a grand romantic gesture, Black Baccara roses have arrived at select vendors near Paithan Gate. These deep, velvety red-black blooms are known for their exclusivity and mystery, making them a premium choice for Valentine’s gifting.

Sunflowers steal hearts, vendors adapt to demand

While roses dominate sales, sunflowers have emerged as the surprise favourite. Many couples are choosing them as a symbol of everlasting love and positivity. Anticipating the shift, farmers have specially cultivated sunflowers for Valentine’s Week, ensuring fresh stock is available. A single sunflower bouquet costs around Rs 150.

The sweetest surprise of the season

A new trend gaining traction is Kinder Joy bouquets a creative blend of flowers and chocolates. These playful yet sentimental gifts are becoming a favourite among younger buyers. Bouquets start at Rs 150, while individual pieces are available for Rs 50.

Turning a rose into a keepsake

Beyond traditional gifting, people are finding innovative ways to preserve their roses. "My 10-year-old sister gave me a rose. Instead of letting it wither, I preserved it in resin and made a pendant. Now, I can keep her gift forever," shared Krishna Thakre, who got it made from a vendor near Kranti Chowk. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the city’s flower market and gifting trends are proving that love isn’t just about grand gestures it’s about lasting emotions, creativity and personal touch.