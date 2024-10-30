Validation of 69 candidates worries major parties in East constituency!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

It has been revealed after scrutiny that the nominations of 69 candidates were declared valid from the Aurangabad-East constituency, which is the highest number, to date. While the lowest number (26) is from Vaijapur constituency.

The highest number of valid nominations indicates a tightrope walking which has to be done by major parties to negotiate with many aspirants and encourage them to withdraw their nominations on or before November 4. The major parties will try their best to encourage maximum candidates to withdraw from the race which is indeed a challenging task.

Festivities may be troubled

Major party candidates will likely face pressure during the Diwali festivities to pacify dissenting factions. Discontent among candidates due to the absence of nominations from the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has led to a wave of dissent, with most rebel candidates’ nominations being validated. This means that candidates will need to address the concerns of disgruntled aspirants leading up to the November 4 deadline.