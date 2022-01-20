Valuables worth Rs 1.10L stolen

Aurangabad, Jan 20: Thieves broke into the house of a retired engineer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in Naralibaug area and made off with valuables worth Rs 1,10,052 on Thursday. A case has been registered in the City Chowk police station, informed PI Ashok Giri.

Police said retired engineer Shafiq Ahmed Iqbal Ahmed Momin (60, Noor Colony, Naralibaug) had gone out of his house in the afternoon. His family members were also out of the house. The house was locked at that time. After sometimes, he received the information on phone that the lock and the door of the house were broken. When he checked the cupboard, jewellery and Rs 2,000 cash, all amounting to Rs 1,10,052 were missing.