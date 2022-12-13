Van and auto drivers arrested for molesting 3 minor school-going girls

- Girls would travel to school and home in the van daily.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Cidco police have booked an auto driver and a van driver under the POCSO Act on a charge of molesting three minor girls studying in Class I and II in the school van frequently. The panicked girls narrated the woes to their parents, who then held the two accused and beat the auto driver and the van driver along with the mob, before handing them over to the police. Acting upon the complaint of one woman parent, the police booked the duo under the above Act, said the police inspector Sambhaji Pawar.

The name of the accused auto driver is Vikas Vithalrao Bankar (38, lane number 10, Ambedkarnagar) and the van driver is Raju Mohan Rupekar (Pisadevi).

According to the complaint made by the mother of one victim girl, “The three girls study in a reputed school situated in Cidco N-9 sector. One student is in the first standard and the other two are in the second standard. They would daily travel to school in the van from Pisadevi to the school. On December 7, one girl studying in Class II reached home in the evening, but her mother found that she was frightened. On inquiry, the girl told that the van driver after leaving the school would park the vehicle on the side of the road on the rear portion of the school. Then he steps out of the van and the auto driver climbs up the van and misbehaves with them. The mother, on the first day, ignored the complaint.

On December 10 evening, when the mother found her daughter again panicked. Then the girl told her that the auto driver had molested her two other girlfriends.

She also apprised that he touched various parts of the body and later on took a kiss on the cheeks and the lips. The woman than met the mothers of two other girl students. These two girls also told the chronology of the crime to their mothers.

On December 12 at 4 pm, the guardians of the two girl students laid a trap. Rupekar as usual came after parking the van hinted Bankar. The girls were sitting in the van. Bankar went inside the van and was about to go near the girls. In the meantime, the guardians and others questioned Bankar and sensing danger the accused tried to run away from the spot but was in vain. The angry mob gathered on the occasion beat Rupekar and Bankar to black and blue.

In the meantime, the Cidco police inspector Sambhaji Pawar, assistant inspector Shradha Waydande and the team also reached the spot. They took possession of both the accused. Further investigation is on by Waydande.

Boxxxxxx

2-days PCR

The court, on Tuesday, remanded two days PCR to both drivers. Their vehicles have been seized by the cops. Meanwhile, the investigation will be done to find out the type of nexus between Rupekar and Bankar, had they molested many more girls, what was the intention to committing the crime etc.