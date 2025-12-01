Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi announces first candidate list

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ahead of the municipal elections, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi on Sunday released its first list of four candidates.

The announcement was made by the party’s state general secretary, Kisan Chavan, in the evening. The candidates have been declared for ward number 9 of the city municipal corporation, covering general, general women, OBC women, and Scheduled Caste reserved categories. While Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is open to forming an alliance with Uddhav Sena and Congress for the elections, final talks between the parties regarding the coalition have not yet taken place.

-----

Candidate Name Prabhag No.

Satish Pattekar Prabhag 09 A

Shabnam Qureshi Prabhag 09 B

Shehnaz Patel Prabhag 09 C

Kaleem Qureshi Prabhag 09