Vandalism of nameplates of bank, women's toilets and coaching classes

-Police increase security: Attempt to thwart Hindu Garjana Morcha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Some youths who participated in the peaceful Hindu Garjana Morcha pelted stones on the name board of Axis Bank, women's toilet and coaching classes and vandalized it on Sunday afternoon. It happened in front of the SB college bus stand. However, the stone pelters ran away as soon as the police came on the spot. After this incident, the police increased security in the city.

In support of the decision to change the name of the city to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and to congratulate the Central and the State government, the Sakal Hindu Ekatrikaran Samiti of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city organized a Hindu Garjana Morcha in the city on Sunday. This march started from Kranti Chowk under strict police bandobast and passed from IMA Hall from Adalat road, Nirala Bazar via Samarthnagar and reached Aurangpura. The police administration was on alert mode even after the conclusion of the peaceful march. The police commissioner had instructed the police to remain on guard until the citizens participating in the march went to their respective homes.

Meanwhile, a group of youths suddenly threw stones at the bank, breaking two glass panes of the bank as Aurangabad remained in Axis Bank's nameplate in front of the SB college. One of these stones hit the security guard Vishal Gondane, injuring him, and also vandalized the board of Chate Coaching Classes near this bank. There is a municipal women's toilet on this road. Seeing the name Aurangabad in the nameplate of this toilet, the youths then vandalized the signboard of the toilet and some other shops.

CP Dr Nikhil Gupta along with deputy commissioner Aparna Gite along with other police officers and staff rushed to the spot. By then the stone pelters had fled the spot.

Police watched as spectators

A lot of precautions were also taken by the police administration to prevent disturbance in the Hindu Garjana Morcha. Elaborate security was deployed on the march route. Meanwhile, a few youths climbed onto the municipal women's toilet in front of the college and tore off the board with the name Aurangabad. It was alleged that the police officers and staff stationed at the spot were watching this act of the youth without taking any action.